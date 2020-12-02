Santa Claus visits Michigan to spread cheer amid pandemic

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Santa Claus has made his way to a Michigan city to bring some holiday cheer to children and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Santa made his first stop to Traverse City’s central neighborhood on Tuesday.

It is one of fours stops Santa will make while he is in town collecting North Pole-bound letters ahead of Christmas.

Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller says the Santa visits are meant to help out families and children who may be stressed during the pandemic.

