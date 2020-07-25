Sault Ste. Marie man sentenced to 7 years for sexual abuse

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WJMN) —U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge announced Friday that Allen Michael Foster, 29, was sentenced in U.S. District Court to 84 months imprisonment for abusive sexual contact with a minor under the age of 12 years.

As part of his sentence, Foster will be on supervised release for six years following his incarceration and be required to register as a sex offender.

The charge arose from an investigation initiated in 2016 that determined that between 2012 and 2014, Foster sexually abused a minor who was residing in his household on the Sault Ste. Marie reservation.

The Door County Sheriff’s Department, Sault Tribe Law Enforcement Department, and the FBI investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Hannah N. Bobee prosecuted the case.

