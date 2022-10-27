LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Thursday that applications for state-funded scholarships for future educators and stipends for student teachers will open at the end of the month.

The MI Future Educator Fellowships will award $10,000 towards tuition and other fees for up to 2,500 students aspiring to work in education, while the MI Future Educator Stipend will pay full-time student teachers $9,600 as they complete their final semesters of teacher preparation.

Both application windows will open on Monday, October 31 through the Michigan Student Scholarships and Grants (MISSG) portal. The scholarships are funded through Michigan’s bipartisan education budget and are part of the state’s goal to attract more people to the education field by lowering the barrier of entry.

“We are excited to see the MI Future Educator Fellowship program put into place and to welcome the newest generation of leaders into teacher preparation programs across the state,” said Paula Herbart, president of the Michigan Education Association and co-chair of Launch Michigan. “We must tear down the barriers that prevent many talented young people from choosing teaching as a profession, and this new fellowship program will go a long way toward accomplishing that goal.”

To apply for the MI Future Educator Fellowship, students must apply through the MiSSG portal and submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid. The state requires applicants to be working toward their first teacher certification, start teacher training in fall 2022 or later , earn a 3.0 GPA or higher, and be a Michigan resident. Funds will be awarded on a first come, first served basis. You can learn more about eligibility requirements here.

Applications for the MI Future Educator Stipend will also be submitted through the MiSSG portal. Applicants must also be participating-full time in required student teaching coursework in Michigan and be unpaid by their local school district. Additional eligibility information can be found here.

“MI Future Educator Fellowships will help up to 2,500 aspiring teachers every year by lowering their cost of higher education by $10,000,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am proud that we came together to fund this fellowship in our bipartisan education budget, proving that we can work across the aisle to ensure every kid, in every district has excellent educators. I urge all future educators to apply for their $10,000 scholarships starting October 31. Let’s keep strengthening the teacher pipeline.”

For more information or help with applying for either award, visit Michigan.gov/mistudentaid or contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov, 1-888-447-2687 or @mistudentaid on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.