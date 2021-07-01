School Aid Fund Budget approved by Michigan Legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The School Aid Fund budget was approved by the Michigan Legislature, other remaining budget bills have yet to be approved.

“The bipartisan school aid bill makes historic investments in our children without raising taxes and will help each and every student thrive academically, mentally, and physically,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “I look forward to signing this legislation to expand the Great Start Readiness preschool program for 22,000 more children and connect more students to counselors, psychologists, and nurses in their schools. The bill also delivers on a decades-old goal to close the K-12 school funding gap.”

Other budget bills awaiting approval include items including infrastructure, small business support, expanding childcare and disaster aid.

“Unfortunately, the legislature adjourned without getting the job done and passing a full budget — missing their July 1 deadline. We need to appropriate the $10 million in disaster aid for areas impacted by last weekend’s historic flooding. I am hopeful that the legislature will work quickly to approve a state budget that supports small businesses, fixes our crumbling roads and bridges, expands access to childcare and grows our economy. In the meantime, I will continue to do all that I can to help Michiganders impacted by the flooding get the help and resources they need at the state and federal levels.”

Governor Whitmer proposed her budget in February of 2021. The budget centered on growing the state’s economy by expanding skills training and childcare for families, providing a further down payment on repairing bridge and water infrastructure and helping small businesses recover from the pandemic. The governor says she is encouraged by the legislature’s move and looks forward to passing a full budget along with appropriated remaining federal stimulus dollars and Michigan’s $3.5 billion state surplus.