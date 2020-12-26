School bus parade honors driver who died of COVID-19

Michigan News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – Yellow School Bus in a District Lot Waiting to Depart

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Nearly two dozen school buses drove past the northern Michigan home of a beloved driver who died from COVID-19. It was a surprise tribute for Dale Wiersum’s wife.

He was a driver for seven years in Cheboygan, a rural district where buses play a critical role in getting kids to school.

His wife, Karen Wiersum, was overwhelmed when she saw the buses Tuesday. Karen was also given a folded Navy flag to honor Dale, who was a 69-year-old veteran.

Karen says, “It was wonderful to have all those buses come through.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories