School bus parade honors driver who died of COVID-19

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Nearly two dozen school buses drove past the northern Michigan home of a beloved driver who died from COVID-19. It was a surprise tribute for Dale Wiersum’s wife.
He was a driver for seven years in Cheboygan, a rural district where buses play a critical role in getting kids to school.
His wife, Karen Wiersum, was overwhelmed when she saw the buses Tuesday. Karen was also given a folded Navy flag to honor Dale, who was a 69-year-old veteran.
Karen says, “It was wonderful to have all those buses come through.”
Latest Stories
- PHOTOS: Large ‘intentional’ explosion in downtown Nashville
- ‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises over $6M to keep small businesses open
- Michigan canvasser still afraid after threat, suspect arrest
- Prehistoric human remains found along Michigan Lake park
- County gives $6M to 12,000 people affected by virus limits