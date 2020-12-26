School bus parade honors driver who died of COVID-19

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (AP) — Nearly two dozen school buses drove past the northern Michigan home of a beloved driver who died from COVID-19. It was a surprise tribute for Dale Wiersum’s wife.

He was a driver for seven years in Cheboygan, a rural district where buses play a critical role in getting kids to school.

His wife, Karen Wiersum, was overwhelmed when she saw the buses Tuesday. Karen was also given a folded Navy flag to honor Dale, who was a 69-year-old veteran.

Karen says, “It was wonderful to have all those buses come through.”

Latest Stories