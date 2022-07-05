SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A wildfire burning through hundreds of acres of swamp in Schoolcraft County is nearly contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The fire, which was reported Saturday afternoon, started in the area East of County Road 454.

The DNR believes a lightning strike is the most likely cause of the fire, although it does remain under investigation.

Firefighters from the Lower and Upper Peninsulas joined in the effort, along with assistance in both people and equipment from the Seney National Wildlife Refuge.

While the fire was reported on Saturday, it was considered 80% contained by Sunday night. The DNR reported no wheeled vehicles could access the area, so a drone with an infrared camera helped provide better information as to how big the fire was and what it was burning.

No structures were damaged and no injuries have been reported. The fire spread quickly through marsh grass at first, but slowed as it reached trees. Streams and creeks, along with man-made barriers helped prevent the flames from spreading faster.

While the fire is expected to be fully contained by Tuesday night, crews will continue to work in the area over the next few days.