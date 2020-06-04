Schools chief warns of K-12 cuts; Whitmer joins marchers

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to expedite an appeal in the Republican-led Legislature’s lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home restrictions. A judge ruled in her favor two weeks ago.
Whitmer lifted the stay-home order this week while keeping certain businesses closed and limiting gathering sizes.
Michigan’s school superintendent says K-12 districts are confronting staggering spending cuts unless Congress helps fill a shortfall.
Some Republicans are criticizing Whitmer for not adhering to social distancing during a march against police brutality. The state reports 25 additional COVID019 deaths.
The seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped to the lowest point since March.