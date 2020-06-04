Schools chief warns of K-12 cuts; Whitmer joins marchers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus on May 18, 2020. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has declined to expedite an appeal in the Republican-led Legislature’s lawsuit challenging Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home restrictions. A judge ruled in her favor two weeks ago.

Whitmer lifted the stay-home order this week while keeping certain businesses closed and limiting gathering sizes.

Michigan’s school superintendent says K-12 districts are confronting staggering spending cuts unless Congress helps fill a shortfall.

Some Republicans are criticizing Whitmer for not adhering to social distancing during a march against police brutality. The state reports 25 additional COVID019 deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases dropped to the lowest point since March.