EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — High schools in the Upper Peninsula and much of the northern Lower Peninsula can compete in fall soccer, volleyball and swimming.
Officials say schools in other regions of Michigan need to wait to hear more from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Schools that have the green light are in regions 6 and 8, which cover the entire Upper Peninsula and nearly 20 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula.
There will be limits on the number of people who can watch a contest. Football is being moved to spring from fall to reduce the risk of the coronavirus. Teams can have 16 contact practice days from Aug. 24 through Oct 31.
Latest News
- Schools in northern Michigan OK for soccer, volleyball, swim
- Father, organ recipient reflect 10 years after young girl’s death
- Packers Training Camp Report: First practice inside Lambeau Field, Adams and Za’Darius sit out
- MHSAA Council Authorizes Competition in Volleyball, Soccer, Swimming & Diving Where Allowed; Also Adds Offseason Contact Days for Football and all Spring Sports
- Countdown to Indy: Fernando Alonso, James Hinchcliffe talk Indy 500