Schools in northern Michigan OK for soccer, volleyball, swim

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — High schools in the Upper Peninsula and much of the northern Lower Peninsula can compete in fall soccer, volleyball and swimming.

Officials say schools in other regions of Michigan need to wait to hear more from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Schools that have the green light are in regions 6 and 8, which cover the entire Upper Peninsula and nearly 20 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula.

There will be limits on the number of people who can watch a contest. Football is being moved to spring from fall to reduce the risk of the coronavirus. Teams can have 16 contact practice days from Aug. 24 through Oct 31.

