LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB) began the search for the 2023 Michigan Christmas tree that will be placed and decorated on the Capitol grounds in Lansing next holiday season.

As part of DTMB’s search throughout the state, they are requesting the public’s assistance to find the right tree.

In 2022, a 63-foot spruce was donated by mother and daughter business partners, Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck, from St. Johns in Michigan’s Lower Peninsula.

Most recently from the U.P., a 63-foot spruce was harvested from the Fletcher family’s property in Marenisco in 2021.

“Although it just stopped snowing, a Pure Michigan summer is quickly approaching and that is a great time for Michiganders to seek out the perfect tree,” said DTMB Director Michelle Lange. “Each year, our team looks forward to selecting the state Christmas tree that becomes a destination for friends and families during the holiday season.”

To be considered, trees need to meet the following criteria from DTMB:

TYPE: Spruce or fir.

SIZE: At least 60-feet tall with a maximum crown of 24-feet and maximum trunk diameter of 30-inches.

ACCESS: Easy access to the road, with no interference from wires.

COST: Available at no cost.

DTMB works with the Michigan Association of Timbermen and the Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association to bring the tree to Lansing in late October each year. The journey culminates with a tree-lighting ceremony Friday, Nov. 17, at the 39th Annual Silver Bells in the City in downtown Lansing.

The deadline for tree nominations is Monday, Aug. 14. Individuals who would like to nominate a tree are asked to email their name, telephone number, a photograph of the tree, and information about its size and location to ChristmasTree@michigan.gov or by mail to:

Christmas Tree Search

Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget

Building Operations Division

P.O. Box 30026

Lansing, MI 48909