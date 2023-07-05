LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Searchers fanned out Wednesday near a major highway between Lansing and Detroit to look for a toddler who went missing late Sunday.

The FBI posted a $25,000 reward for information about the disappearance of the 2-year-old, who was taken from her Lansing home over the weekend.

Her mother’s ex-boyfriend has been accused of kidnapping her, but Wynter Cole Smith wasn’t with him when he was arrested by police Monday, following a chase and crash in suburban Detroit. A statewide Amber Alert went out hours earlier.

The 22-year-old mother is recovering from multiple stab wounds from the ex-boyfriend.

“We speak for everyone, specifically the mother and the family, when we say we just want Wynter home safe,” said Lansing police Chief Ellery Sosebee, who added that divers, dogs, drones and helicopters have been involved in the search.

The suspect drove east on Interstate 96 to the Detroit area. State police urged people with security or ring cameras to check “for anything that seems out of the ordinary.”

Wynter is a Black child with braided hair who was last seen wearing a white shirt with rainbows.

Lansing police were searching high grass near the Interstate 496/U.S. 127 interchange Wednesday. Lansing resident Synquiss Antes said she helped search I-96 shoulders and medians near the Williamston exit.