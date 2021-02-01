Watch: Secretary of State Benson lays out election law agenda

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is holding a virtual press conference to talk about actions she would like the state Legislature to take regarding elections.

The noon press conference streaming live here on woodtv.com. Benson is joined by Assistant Secretary of State Heaster Wheeler.

Benson, a Democrat, is sure to call on the Republican-led Legislature to continue and expand a move from last year that allowed local clerks to start processing returned absentee ballots — but not actually counting them — before election day. Before the November election, the Legislature granted larger cities 10 extra hours to get those ballots ready. Local clerks and Benson say that wasn’t enough time. The city of Grand Rapids didn’t finish counting ballots until nearly a full day after polls closed.

Some 5.5 million Michigan residents voted in the November election. Nearly 3.5 million of the votes were cast absentee, smashing previous records. The reason was two-fold: First, Michigan recently made it easier to vote absentee and second, state officials encouraged it as a coronavirus mitigation measure.

Benson has also urged the Legislature to allow ballots that arrived late to be counted if they were postmarked by election day, and to require local clerks to check in with voters about signature problems. Clerks are currently permitted but not mandated to reach out about those types of issues.