Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson advises dropping off absentee ballot

In this Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson wears a mask before talking about voting and the upcoming elections in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says people with absentee ballots still in-hand should put them in a dropbox or take them to their local clerk’s office instead of risking sending them by mail with two weeks to go until Election Day.

Benson said Tuesday that hand-delivering a ballot will ensure it will arrive by 8 p.m. on Election Night and be counted. She also says people who still want an absentee ballot should request it in person instead of by mail. More than 3 million absentee ballots have been requested and more than half of them have been returned.

