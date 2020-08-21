Secretary of State to offer special appointments, extended hours for customers needing to renew licenses, IDs in person by Sept. 30

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson today announced branch offices would offer special appointments and extended hours for Michigan residents to renew driver’s licenses or state ID cards that expire between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30, 2020.

Beginning today, customers can make appointments for between 4 and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday running from Aug. 24 through Sept. 30. To make an appointment, visit Michigan.gov/SOSAppointments or call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).

“These special appointments are another tool helping us to ensure continued service to Michigan residents during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Benson said. “Since June 1, when our branches reopened for appointments, we’ve completed more than 3 million transactions at branches, online, through self-service stations and by mail to serve the people of Michigan.”

These special appointments are specifically for renewing a Michigan driver’s license or state ID that expires between Jan. 1, 2020, and Sept. 30,2020, and must be renewed in person. Appointments made for license or ID renewals that do not require an in-person visit will be canceled and will need to be rescheduled. Many driver’s licenses and IDs can be renewed online at ExpressSOS.com or by mail.

These appointments can’t be used for any other type of transaction, and, like all appointments, aren’t transferable to another customer. Appointments for other limited types of transactions can continue to be made using the advance and same-day appointment categories available through the online appointment system.

Most vehicle renewals can be conducted online, by mail, or at one of the more than 120 self-service stations across the state. Those vehicle renewals which were previously extended or expire on Sept. 30 must be conducted via one of those methods.

The state previously had extended the renewal dates to Sept. 30 for driver’s licenses, IDs and vehicle registrations expiring after March 1.

