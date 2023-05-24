LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Semiconductors are little pieces of technology with a big role in items many of us use every day. On Wednesday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was joined by a representative of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation as well as officials from higher education institutions around the state and manufacturing leaders. The virtual news conference announced the launch of a new partnership to develop the semiconductor workforce in the state.

The partnership follows an announcement earlier this month in which Governor Whitmer announced a new public-private partnership with semiconductor company KLA, the University of Michigan, Washtenaw Community College and General Motors to establish a global semiconductor center of excellence in Michigan.

You can view the full news conference in the video below.

One of Wednesday’s featured speakers was Michigan Technological University President, Richard Koubek.

“Michigan Tech has a long history in preparing students for supporting and advancing the semiconductor industry. Whether it’s materials from which they’re made to their design, processing properties, applications, integrations, and even their repurposing tech joins our sister institutions here today with programs and faculty expertise, help drive innovation in this quickly growing sector of Michigan’s economy,” said Koubek

An online application portal is available at (TAT Semi Grant | Michigan Business) for prospective higher education consortium members to apply for up to $3 million in grants to: