Sen. Peters: Election should decide Supreme Court vacancy

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James have staked out differing stances on the fight over President Donald Trump’s pending Supreme Court pick.
Peters says given the stakes involved, “voters should have their voices heard” in the fall presidential election, and no nomination to succeed the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg should be made until the next presidential term begins.
James said Peters should “fairly and honestly evaluate the nominee on his or her merits,” regardless of when one is put forward, “not on the basis of party politics.”
His campaign declined to address the timing of the vote.
