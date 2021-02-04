Sen. Peters on proposed COVID-19 relief plan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, incoming chairman of the homeland security and governmental affairs committee, and some of his Democratic colleagues met with President Joe Biden Wednesday to talk about COVID-19 relief.

Democrats, particularly Biden, want to pass a COVID-19 relief and stimulus plan, and they want to pass it now.

A handful of Republicans proposed a coronavirus package with about one-third the amount of money and lacking many of the projects included in the Democratic proposal.

But Democrats seem poised to pass the Biden plan even if they must do it without Republicans.

“Certainly, we hope that we could work together and get Republican members of the Senate and House to be part of this program. We welcome their input,” said Peters when asked what going it alone might mean for the bipartisanship that many have called for in Washington.

“I think when we’re talking about bipartisanship — I think that it’s important to recognize if you look at public opinion polls — this plan is widely supported by Americans, including a very large percentage of folks who identify as Republicans. You also have broad support of governors across the country — Republican and Democratic governors. There’s widespread support for the notion that we have to take action, and it has to be action that is sufficient to get us through this pandemic,” he added.

Peters was asked about making changes in the package, like doing away with the provision to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. He didn’t rule it out, saying the package is still being negotiated.

It is unclear how much Republican support the Biden plan has, but many believe Democrats will have to use a parliamentary procedure called reconciliation to pass COVID-19 relief with a simple majority vote instead of the 60 it would normally require getting past the Senate filibuster rule.