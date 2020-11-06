Sen. Peters says James’ refusal to concede election ‘pathetic’

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., addresses the media, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Rochester, Mich. Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight, expensive race that was the state’s most competitive in two decades. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Celebrating his reelection, Senator Gary Peters is pledging to fight for Democratic values and be bipartisan in his second term while saying it is “sad” and “pathetic” that Republican challenger John James refuses to concede defeat.

James, without citing evidence, issued a written statement Thursday saying he had “deep concerns that millions of Michiganders may have been disenfranchised by a dishonest few who cheat.”

Peters, who won, was up by about 87,000 votes, or 1.6%, with almost all precincts reporting.

Peters laughed off James, calling his allegations “sad” and “pathetic.”

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., rides his motorcycle after meeting with the media, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Rochester, Mich. Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight, expensive race that was the state’s most competitive in two decades. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., prepares to ride his motorcycle for the media after an event, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Rochester, Mich. Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight, expensive race that was the state’s most competitive in two decades. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., meets with staff and supporters after addressing the media, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Rochester, Mich. Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight, expensive race that was the state’s most competitive in two decades. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James drops his ballot with his family at City Hall in Farmington Hills, Mich., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) wife Elizabeth

FILE – Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James speaks after dropping off his ballot in Farmington Hills, Mich., in this Oct. 26, 2020 file photo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James, left, greets supporters in Farmington Hills, Mich., Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

