Sen. Peters sworn in to serve a second term in U.S. Senate

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., addresses the media, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 in Rochester, Mich. Peters won reelection Wednesday, defeating Republican challenger John James in a tight, expensive race that was the state’s most competitive in two decades. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJMN) — U.S. Senator Gary Peters was sworn in for his second term Sunday morning.

Sen. Peters released a statement after he took the oath of office:

“It is truly humbling to have been entrusted by the people of Michigan to continue representing them in the United States Senate. This is an honor of a lifetime, and I’m going to keep fighting for Michiganders and working to bring people together to solve the pressing challenges facing our nation,” said Senator Peters.

“We must get this pandemic under control and do everything in our power to rebuild the economy, safely and efficiently distribute vaccines that are coming online free of charge, and support Michigan families, workers, small businesses and health care professionals. There’s still so much to do, and I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work on addressing the pressing challenges facing us.”

Photo Courtesy Sen. Peters Office

Photo Courtesy Sen. Peters Office

Photo Courtesy Sen. Peters Office

Peters was sworn in to his first term in 2015, and was re-elected to a second term in 2020. Prior to his election to the U.S. Senate in 2014, Peters served in the U.S. House of Representatives, representing the Greater Detroit area. Peters is a fifth-generation Michigander, lifelong resident of Michigan and product of Michigan schools.

