Senate: Let drivers renew license in person less frequently

FILE- In a June 23, 2015, file photo, traffic heads north along the Lodge freeway in Detroit. Michigan drivers will have choices to make when they renew or buy a new auto insurance policy under a law taking effect Thursday, July 2, 2020. Motorist can buy unlimited personal injury protection, but it will no longer be mandatory. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan drivers could renew their licenses more frequently online or by mail instead of having to go to a secretary of state branch office under bipartisan legislation that has received unanimous Senate approval.

Residents now can renew their driver’s license or state ID card by mail or the internet once, for a four-year term, but must go in person every eight years to get a new photograph.

The bills, passed Thursday, would allow for an in-person renewal once every 12 years.

Sen. Ruth Johnson, a former secretary of state, says the change would improve safety and convenience for people.

Latest Stories