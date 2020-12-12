Senate targets virus restrictions; OKs jobless, water bills

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Senate Republicans have voted to limit the length of coronavirus restrictions issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration, unless they are extended by the GOP-controlled Legislature. The bill would be vetoed if it reached the Democratic governor’s desk.
Senators did find common ground, though, on other pandemic-related measures late Thursday.
They voted unanimously to keep intact unemployment changes for an additional three months and to provide $250 million in funding.
Water shutoffs would be prohibited statewide under a separate bill.
The voting set the stage for final House action next week before lawmakers adjourn for the year.
Latest Stories
- How soon are you immune to the coronavirus after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine?
- Hospitals and healthcare workers rehearsing coronavirus vaccine delivery
- Supreme Court denies Texas lawsuit challenging election results in four states
- Zodiac Killer mystery code cracked 50 years after murder spree
- Yes, Monolith Tracking is Now a Thing