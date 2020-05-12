Senator warns of potential 25% cut in Michigan school funds

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A lawmaker is warning of a potential 25% cut in state funding for K-12 schools due to economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Senator Wayne Schmidt, who chairs the Senate’s education budget subcommittee, said Tuesday that 25% is “certainly the high end,” but schools should brace for the worst.

There is uncertainty over whether federal rescue aid can be used to help balance the budget.

About 40% of the $14 billion in state revenues for the school aid fund comes from sales taxes.Schmidt says “there’s no way around” cuts to base funding that districts get from the state.