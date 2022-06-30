LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michiganders will have the opportunity to share input and ideas with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) at upcoming meetings next month. The DNR is welcoming input on policy decisions, programs, and other aspects of natural resource management and outdoor recreation opportunities.

Metting listed below are meetings of the public bodies that advise the DNR and, in some cases, also set policies for natural resource management. You can also check the DNR’s Boards and Committees webpage for updates on many of the boards in the state.

Western Upper Peninsula Citizens’ Advisory Council (UPCAC West):

UPCAC West’s meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 20, at 6 p.m. Eastern.

The meeting will be held at Michigan Tech in the Alumni Room of the Memorial Union Building at 1400 Townsend Drive in Houghton.

Trails Advisory Committee:

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, July 12 from 6-8 p.m. Eastern

It will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams You can call in via audio only at 248-509-0316 Phone Conference ID: 304 269 101# / Passcode: 304269101#



Statement from the DNR on speaking at the meeting:

Anyone wanting to address the committee must declare their intent by completing a DNR Trails Advisory Committees public hearing comment card prior to or during the public appearance portion of the meeting. Those addressing the committee will be requested to identify their name, address and the organization, if any, that they belong. If representing an organization, the presenter should indicate whether their comments represent the official views of the organization. Those who contact the DNR staff assistant on or before the Friday preceding the meeting will be allowed five minutes for their presentation. Anyone signing up after the Friday preceding the meeting will be allowed up to three minutes, at the discretion of the chairperson. The public appearance segment of the meeting will last until closed by the chairperson or by vote of the council.

Timber and Forest Products Advisory Council:

The meeting will be held on Friday, July 22 from 8:30-9 a.m. Eastern.

The meeting will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams.

Statement from the DNR on participating in the meeting:

If you require accommodations in order to attend these meetings, please contact us at 517-284-5876 a minimum of five days before the meeting. To get involved with the committee, contact Kimberley Korbecki.

Natural Resources Commission:

The meeting will be held on Thursday, July 14 beginning at 9 a.m.

It will be held at Lansing Community College in the West Campus Rooms M119-121 5708 Cornerstone Drive Lansing, MI 48917

Forest Management Advisory Committee:

The meeting will be held on Wednesday, July 13 from 1-4 p.m. Eastern.

It will either take place at Michigan United Conservation Clubs at 2101 Wood Street in Lansing or at a yet undetermined field location. You can look for updates by clicking the Forest Management Advisory Committee link above.

Statement from the DNR on participating in the meeting:

If you require additional accommodations in order to attend these meetings, please contact us at 517-284-5876 a minimum of five days before the meeting.

If you wish to present information to the committee, you must submit your request at least one week prior to the meeting via email to KorbeckiK@Michigan.gov or submit your request by mail to:

Jeff Stampfly, Chief

Michigan Department of Natural Resources

Forest Resources Division

P.O. Box 30452

Lansing, MI 48909-7952

Or, on the day of the meeting, you may complete a public comment request card.

You can stay up to date on the status of each meeting by clicking on the link for each committee listed above.