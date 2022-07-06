LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) plans to update the state’s wolf management plan for the first time in seven years. The DNR says the update is being formulated using public input to identify prominent issues, assess public attitudes, and review the biological and social science surrounding wolves.

Michigan residents are allowed to submit public comment through Thursday, August 4, 2022 by filling out this online questionnaire. A current draft of the wolf management plan can be found here.

The DNR says the 2022 plan has four goals:

Maintain a viable wolf population.

Facilitate wolf-related benefits.

Minimize wolf-related conflicts.

Conduct science-based and socially responsible management of wolves.

“Now that we have written a draft of the updated 2022 wolf management plan, it’s important that we gather feedback from the public to ensure the changes we’re proposing will support the long-term presence of a viable wolf population in Michigan, while addressing the needs of those with an interest in the health and viability of the state’s wolf population,” said Cody Norton, DNR large carnivore specialist.

The wolf management plan has guided oversight of the species in Michigan since it was introduced in 2008, and was later updated in 2015. The 2022 update will include recent scientific literature, input from the Wolf Management Advisory Council, and results of a new public survey about wolves in Michigan, according to the DNR.

The gray wolf population was almost eliminated by the mid-1970s in Michigan. Today, Michigan has a wolf population close to 700 in the UP. Gray wolves in Michigan were again removed from the federal endangered species list in early 2021, but a federal court decision in February 2022 returned them to federal protections.

You can click on the following links to find each of the corresponding materials:

Online Questionaire

Current wolf management plan draft

More info on wolves in Michigan from the DNR