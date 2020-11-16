Sheriff says crafty inmate who escaped jail still at large

Update:

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A Lansing-area jail inmate still is on the run.

It’s been about four days since Michael McKerchie disassembled a window and used mattress padding to fool officers into believing that he was in his cell.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth says his priority is to capture McKerchie, who has been on the run since Thursday night. McKerchie had been in custody since Sept. 21.

He was accused of unlawfully driving a vehicle away from a donut shop and other crimes.

The sheriff says he’ll share more details about the escape at a later time.

