Shingleton man identified, second child dies, Delta Township shooting

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– A 3-year-old has died from his injuries, after he was shot yesterday by his father, along with his 5-year-old sister who also died.

According to Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich, their preliminary investigation indicates that the children’s father 47-year-old Joseph Lechleitner shot both children, before turning the gun on himself.

Lechleitner and 5-year-old Vivian Zwick were both found dead in a Delta Township shortly after 11 pm Tuesday night. 3-year-old Anson Zwick was alive and taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Lechleitner lived in the Shingleton area of the Upper Peninsula.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact Detective Ted Johnson at (517) 323-8492.