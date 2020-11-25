Shirkey: Lawmakers told Trump they have no role in election

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey has sought to downplay his recent meeting with Donald Trump, saying Republicans told the president that Michigan state law doesn’t give legislators a say in awarding electoral votes.
Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield were among seven Republican lawmakers who met with Trump last week, days before Michigan certified Joe Biden’s victory and closed the door to any longshot, legally suspect bid to not award Michigan’s 16 electoral votes to Biden.
Shirkey tells The Associated Press is was a “very innocuous meeting.”
