LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Under the 2022 fiscal year budget signed by Governor Whitmer the Children’s Special Health Care Services program expanded to include sickle cell disease coverage for adults.

$6.7 million is projected to cover treatment for 400 adults with sickle cell who were not previously covered.

“One of MDHHS’s top priorities is expanding access to health care coverage through innovation,” said Kate Massey, senior deputy director for the department’s Health and Aging Services Administration. “Addressing the needs of adult patients has been a challenge for many years. Expanding eligibility for sickle cell disease coverage to adults over age 21 improves the quality of care provided in Michigan.”

The program covers services directly related to sickle cell like copays, deductibles, transportation, care coordination, access to Children’s Special Health Care Services clinics and case management. The expansion was effective October 1. Approximately 2,800 adults in Michigan have sickle cell disease and around 120 of them are currently covered.

MDHHS encourages residents with sickle cell disease to contact their local health department for assistance with applying for coverage. Eligibility is based on medical circumstances, not income. The Children’s Special Health Care Services Family Phone line call also be contacted for information at 1-800-359-3722.