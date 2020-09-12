Six months since MI’s first coronavirus cases, 1,313 more confirmed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan on Thursday confirmed 1,313 more cases of coronavirus as the percentage of positive tests rose above 4% for the first time in about three weeks.

Thursday marked six months to the day since the virus was first detected in Michigan on March 10. In that time, the state has seen 110,832 confirmed cases, the data released Friday shows.

The state’s estimate of how many have recovered — that is, how many remain alive 30 days after developing symptoms — will be updated Saturday.

On Thursday, labs in Michigan tested 35,995 samples for the virus and 1,531 came back positive. The number of positive tests and the number of new cases is not the same because people may be tested more than once. The percentage of positive tests was 4.25%, the highest it has been since Aug. 10.

The seven-day average for the percentage of positive tests, now at about 3.56%, has been on the rise recently. Public health officials would like to see it below 3%, an indication that community spread is controlled.

The state has also recorded nine more deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the total to 6,578.

The numbers of deaths each day remain low, as do statewide hospitalization figures. The number of new cases per million people per day appears to have decreased slightly in recent weeks.

