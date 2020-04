LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A small group of protesters were removed from the closed gallery of the Michigan House of Representatives this morning.

About one dozen people chanted “Open Michigan Now” and refused to leave the area.

Facebook videos from one of the protesters is below:

They were removed, still kicking and yelling, by Capitol security.

There is no confirmation of arrests.

A protest is scheduled for Thursday morning on the Capitol lawn.