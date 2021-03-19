Social Justice For Us reminds community of solidarity against racism

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Friday at 4 p.m., Social justice For Us will host a protest outside the Post Office on Washington Street in Marquette.

The group’s goal for the protest is to remind the community that they still stand in solidarity with families and victims of racism and police brutality.

This protest stands in the midst of the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, is charged with second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter after kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes. Floyd died after the incident.

