SOS appointments, online services and self-service stations to be temporarily unavailable for upgrade

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The Department of State will install a major technology upgrade between March 11 and March 16.

Online services, self-service stations and branch office appointments and booking will be unavailable from 5:00 P.M. Thursday, March 11 until 9:00 A.M. Tuesday, March 16.

The Michigan Voter Information Center will not be impacted. Online voter registration and other services will still be available.

The upgrade combines tens of millions of driver and vehicle records into one integrated customer record system. As of March 16, customers will have access to new online services and expanded capability of self-service stations.

New online services will include:

Renewal or replacement of enhanced driver’s license or state ID if no new photo is required

View the status or a requested driver’s license or State I.D.

Request and obtain a driving record

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Access streamlined business services

Self-service stations will be upgraded to allow for”

Renewal of a standard or enhanced driver’s license or state ID if new photo is not required

Request a replacement and print out a temporary license or ID

Add a motorcycle endorsement to an eligible driver’s license

Sign up on the state’s organ donor registry.

Customers with questions should visit the Department of State website at Michigan.gov/SOS, call 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424) or connect with them on social media accounts.