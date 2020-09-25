SOS: Get expired license renewed before Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The deadline is approaching: You have less than a week to get your driver’s license up to date.

The Michigan Legislature gave everyone a pass for the summer because the pandemic shut down Secretary of State’s Office branches for a time and then kept their capacity limited, but that ends at the end of the month. The deadline is not expected to be extended again; Sept. 30 is the final day to get caught up.

After some viewers said they were unable to get an appointment at a branch, News 8 found recent changes are solving those issues.

Many people who contacted the station have licenses expiring in October. They found the earliest available appointment in December, two months past the expiration date.

Special appointments for mandatory in-person license renewals have been available since August, but previously were offered only to people whose licenses expired before the Sept. 30 deadline. Spokesperson for the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office Jake Rollow that last week, they were expanded to include IDs expiring in October.

You can make a special appointment on the Secretary of State’s website. If you need an ID updated sooner, next-day appointments can be made by calling at 8 a.m. or noon the day before.

“This is a tough time and everyone’s schedules have been thrown up in the air,” Rollow said. “We are, of course, sympathetic.”

If those options fail, try a different branch. A branch farther from home might have more availability.

“We figured there were still some out there waiting for the deadline,” Rollow said. “Things are hectic. We want to do whatever we can to support them.”

People who do not need to renew their licenses in person must do so by mail or online.

If you are caught with an expired license after Sept. 30, you could face up to 90 days in jail and/or a $100 fine, plus two points on your driving record.

The Secretary of State also noted the quickest way to renew vehicle registrations is at one of the more than 120 self-service stations across the state. Vehicle registrations can also be renewed online and by mail.

Latest Stories