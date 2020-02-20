Southeastern Michigan man accused of beheading grandmother

MONROE, Mich. (Monroe News) — A southeastern Michigan male is charged with murder and mutilation of a corpse in the slaying of his 79-year-old grandmother.

The Monroe News reports 45-year-old Kenny McBride, of Temperance, is accused of killing Cecelia Gibson.

Authorities say the woman died of blunt force trauma to the head. Judge William Paul Nichols denied bond during a hearing Wednesday.

It’s not clear whether he has an attorney. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies found the victim’s body in the living room early Monday, but her head was located in the backyard of the home McBride shared with the victim and his father.