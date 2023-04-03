LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Sparrow Health System announced Monday it has officially joined University of Michigan Health.

The two organizations said they have “received the necessary regulatory approvals to partner” and officially joined on April 1.

In December, Michigan Medicine, the University of Michigan’s health system, announced plans to buy Sparrow Health System.

As part of the deal, U of M Health committed $800 million in investments to Sparrow Health System over the next eight years, according to a release.

“This is an incredibly proud moment for Sparrow as joining University of Michigan Health enables us to accelerate our expansion of services, build greater breadth and depth of clinical expertise, and seamlessly integrate leading-edge technology and other updates into our facilities,” said Sparrow Health System President and CEO James F. Dover.

Prior to the deal being made, Sparrow had announced plans to lay off “several hundreds” of workers.

“For University of Michigan Health, this milestone advances our organization’s long-term vision of a statewide system of highly coordinated care. The completion of this transaction represents a special moment and, as one team, we are well positioned to unlock new opportunities and share best practices while providing our patients with the highest level of care,” said Marschall S. Runge, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Michigan Medicine, dean of the University of Michigan Medical School and executive vice president for medical affairs at the University of Michigan. “We are confident that, together, University of Michigan Health and Sparrow will bring increased health care innovation to Mid-Michigan and beyond.”