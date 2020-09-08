Speaker of the Michigan House encourages Big Ten to reconsider fall sports

LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) — Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield and other Midwest legislative leaders sent a joint letter to Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren on Tuesday, encouraging the conference to reconsider its stance on the fall sports season.

“The Big Ten’s current direction is the wrong choice for the conference, for our area universities, and – worst of all – for thousands of our local students,” said Lee Chatfield, Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives.

“As a former student athlete, a teacher, a coach, an athletic director, and now as a parent, I know how important sports can be to young people and their development. I also know how much support restarting football and other fall sports has among players, coaches, parents, and the many people who have reached out to our offices demanding a change. The Big Ten should reverse course as soon as possible and do everything possible to help their students restart extracurricular activities safely.”

