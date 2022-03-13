IONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A specific threat has forced the cancellation of two events at Ionia Public Schools.

On Friday evening, IPS announced on their Facebook page that the Ionia Middle School dance was cancelled due to a “specific threat”.

In a Facebook post on Saturday afternoon, IPS announced the Daddy Daughter Dance scheduled for Saturday would proceed as scheduled. In a new post published two hours later, the Daddy Daughter Dance had been cancelled due to a new threat.

The district says the dances will be rescheduled at a later date.

Ionia Public Safety told News 8 it was working with the school to investigate the threat.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.