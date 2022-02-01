GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The merger of Grand Rapids-based Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health on the southeast side of the state becomes official Tuesday.

The merger will create the new BHSH System — a temporary name. It will be the largest employer in Michigan.

“We are thrilled to unite our two great organizations for Michigan, by Michigan to improve the health of all of our communities. I am energized about the enormous and attainable possibilities that will allow us to thrive as we take this next giant step,” Tina Freese Decker, the president and CEO of Spectrum and the new BHSH, said during a virtual press conference on Monday afternoon.

BHSH says patients and health plan members will access care in the same way do they do now. It said that all patients will continue to have access to the same doctors, doctor’s offices and insurance plans.

“While we’ve joined together as a single health system, nothing changes about the way our patients receive their care,” Freese Decker emphasized. “All patients should be able to access care in the way that they do it today.”

She said your online health care portal will stay the same — they’re already run through the same provider.

The merger was initially announced last year. Freese Decker said that the approval process with the federal government went smoothly.

She said the next steps include working on integration plans and figuring out what to invest in. The goal, she said, is to provide “exceptional care and coverage that is accessible, affordable and equitable.”

“We are well-positioned to transform health in our communities,” she said. “We have learned so much from this pandemic. and the complimentary strengths of Spectrum Health and Beaumont Health will propel us forward, with innovation, creativity, humility and courage to make an impact for the people we serve.”

The BHSH System board of directors includes seven members who were appointed from Beaumont Health and seven members who were appointed from Spectrum Health. There are openings on the leadership team. For more updates and information about the board of directors and leadership teams, visit ForMichiganByMichigan.org.

New BHSH System Board and Leadership Team breakdown. (Courtesy of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health)

John Fox, who was the president of Beaumont, is retiring; that’s expected to happen soon. The BHSH board chair said he has a contract that will be honored, but she wouldn’t discuss the terms of that contract.