State: Grand Haven psychologist’s license suspended

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials announced Tuesday a Grand Haven psychologist who was sentenced for attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct had his psychology license suspended for at least three years.

In May, William Kooistra was sentenced to 45 days in jail after he pleaded guilty to the count. In addition, Kooistra was ordered to pay $9,000 in fines cost and restitution.

In December, the Board of Psychology’s Disciplinary Subcommittee approved a consent order and stipulation for Kooistra, which suspends his license to practice psychology in Michigan for at least three years. The subcommittee also required Kooistra to pay for a $25,000 fine, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Officials say Kooistra would have to petition the Board of Psychology to reinstate his license if he would like to practice again.

According to the AG, Kooistra began treating a patient in 2014. Under the guise of “body work therapy,” he started a sexual relationship with the patient. The patient stopped the therapy in 2018 and filed a police report.

In March, the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs summarily suspended Kooistra’s license. He was also arrested in Ottawa County that month as well.

“Mr. Kooistra is a clear example of an authority figure who took advantage of his position by preying on a vulnerable victim, and he must be held accountable for those actions,” said Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in a statement. “While jail sentences are appropriate for crimes of this nature, licensing sanctions are equally important, and I am grateful for the work of LARA and the attorneys in my office to ensure the regulations governing professional practice are enforced.”