State grant preserves 168-acre Ottawa County family farmland

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A parcel of land in western Michigan is among the latest to be preserved as farmland as Ottawa County’s population grows.

The Holland Sentinel reports that with the addition of Jim Klein’s farm in Chester Township, more than 400 acres have been preserved through a development rights program.

The farm has been in Klein’s family since the 1860s.

The Ottawa County Farmland Preservation Program in February received a grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The grant has been used to purchase development rights to farms including Klein’s, ensuring they remain farmland.

