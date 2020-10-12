State Health director issues emergency orders to stem virus

DETROIT (AP) — A week after Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lacks the authority to act unilaterally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the state health department has issued its own emergency order keeping much of the restrictions she imposed in place.
The order Friday from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon comes under the state’s Public Health Code.
Michigan Supreme Court justices in a 4-3 vote last week declared the 1945 law repeatedly used by Whitmer, to respond to the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutional.
