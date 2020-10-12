State Health director issues emergency orders to stem virus

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DETROIT (AP) — A week after Michigan’s Supreme Court ruled Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lacks the authority to act unilaterally to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the state health department has issued its own emergency order keeping much of the restrictions she imposed in place.

The order Friday from Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon comes under the state’s Public Health Code.

Michigan Supreme Court justices in a 4-3 vote last week declared the 1945 law repeatedly used by Whitmer, to respond to the coronavirus pandemic unconstitutional.

Latest Stories