State legislature extension of Secretary of State credentials ends today

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – Today is the last day of the state legislature’s expiration extensions for driver’s licenses, State ID cards, temporary instruction permits and registrations for vehicles, recreational vehicles and trailers that expired on or after March 1, 2020.

Those who have not renewed their credentials are encouraged to visit Michigan.gov/SOS to renew online or visit one of the 145 self-service stations across the state, some of which are located in Kroger and Meijer grocery stores. Credit cards are accepted at all self-service stations and transactions are offered in English, Spanish, Arabic and Vietnamese. Some self-service stations also accept cash.

Customers who are required by law to update the photo on their license or ID are encouraged to book an appointment at Michigan.gov/SOS. Appointments are available six months in advance, and each weekday at 8 a.m. and noon thousands of next-day appointments become available to book at our network of 130 Secretary of State offices across the state.