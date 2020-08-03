State Legislature off this week after senator contracts coronavirus

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state House of Representatives and Senate have canceled session for this week after a state senator from mid-Michigan tested positive for coronavirus.

The Republican leaders of the Legislature announced Monday that all committee hearings and votes through Friday were canceled.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, (R) Clarklake, encouraged everyone to get tested and said the closure would “allow adequate time for execution of protocols and receipt of results.”

“The House has taken aggressive and comprehensive action to protect members and staff from COVID-19, including flexible remote work options, making testing available, changing technology and voting procedures to encourage social distancing, and expanding cleaning at the Capitol and the House Office Building,” House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, said in a statement. “Our new procedures will remain in place to continue to protect representatives and staff.”

Sen. Tom Barrett, (R) Charlotte, was tested Friday and got his positive result back Sunday. A member of the Michigan National Guard, he was screened before he was scheduled to attend training.

“We all wish Senator Barrett a speedy recovery,” Shirkey’s statement said.

