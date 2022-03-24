LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — While there are still more federal pandemic relief dollars to be dealt with in the state budget, the Michigan Legislature on Thursday made a big statement on how it wants to use the money, passing an enormous infrastructure spending bill that received widespread bipartisan support.

Republicans and Democrats agreed to spend $4.8 billion, with money going to priorities for both sides.

More than $1.75 billion will go to make sure drinking water is safe, including eliminating PFAS, replacing lead lines in Benton Harbor, a “clean water” grant and loan program for public health and fixing septic systems, and a school water program. More than $300 million was devoted to dams, including those damaged by flooding in mid-Michigan. Nearly $400 million is earmarked for roads and bridges, including pumps to prevent flooding.

The list goes on and on. The theme: trying to spend one-time federal money is such a way that it pays off in the long term.

The Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had been at odds on how and where to spend money and where the cash from the feds should go. But she is expected to sign the bill, reaching a compromise for the once-in-a-lifetime spending.

“This is something where I think is we’ve worked through this process,” Sen. Aric Nesbitt, R-Lawton, said. “The Legislature didn’t get everything it wanted. The governor definitely didn’t get everything she wanted. She wanted it more to be spent on growing the size and scope of government instead of investing in hard infrastructure, steel, concrete, stuff that’s going to be around for 30 years, 40 years.”

Sen. Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, liked the bipartisan approach to the legislation and thinks it’s a good sign going forward.

“I think that we get our best policy when we’re working together and having those conversations. I think, really importantly, also this bodes well for the budget process for the coming fiscal year,” Brinks said. “We’re already up to our ears in that, in those conversations. And the fact that we can work together on this supplemental (spending bill) right in front of that is just a really positive outcome today.”