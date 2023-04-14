LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – In an effort to help address issues caused by flooding, Governor Whitmer declared a state of emergency on Friday for Gogebic and Houghton Counties.

Warmer temperatures caused accelerated snow melting, and in turn, has caused water levels to rise, in many cases crossing roadways.

“Today, I’m declaring a state of emergency in Gogebic and Houghton counties to ensure we can move resources fast and get Michiganders impacted by flash flooding the support they need,” said Governor Whitmer. “We have faced extreme weather events before and we will once again take swift action and coordinate with local stakeholder and emergency responders on the ground to help the community recover and rebuild.”

The announcement follows a local state of emergency announcement, which was declared in Lake Linden.

The declaration of a state of emergency, allows for emergency response and recovery plans. It means authorities in those counties don’t have the resources to address the situation and need help from the state.