ROMULUS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ford Motor Co. will sink $3.5 billion into a new electric vehicle battery plant near Marshall, saying the project will create 2,500 jobs and that the type of batteries being made will help lower the cost of EVs.

Named BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, the Ford subsidiary plant will go up at the ‘Marshall megasite,’ a 2,000-acre plot in the area of I-94 and I-69 in Marshall Township, just west of the city of Marshall. Battery production is set to begin in 2026.

Ford announced the battery park at a news conference in Romulus, near Detroit, on Monday afternoon. In attendance were CEO Jim Farley, Executive Chair Bill Ford and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The Ford leaders thanked the governor for her team’s aid in making the project happen.

“Today, we are coming together to celebrate a big win for Team Michigan,” Whitmer said. “We’re going to make electric vehicles top to bottom here in Michigan and I am grateful to Ford, an American icon, for believing in Michigan.”

Ford’s new plant will make lithium iron phosphate, or LFP, batteries, which the automaker said are the latest in EV battery technology and rely on easier to get and less expensive materials.

“These batteries will be more affordable, incredibly durable and they’ll charge faster,” Bill Ford summed it up. “Manufacturing these new batteries in America will help us build more EVs faster and will ultimately make them more affordable for our customers.”

The plant is part of the Ford+ plan to reach an annual run rate of 2 million electric vehicles globally by 2026. Bill Ford said the expansion of LFP battery technology would help the company meet the clean air commitments it has made.

Shortly before Ford’s news conference, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. Michigan Strategic Fund board unanimously approved a total of $246 million in grants and loans to support the plant: a critical industry program performance-based grant of up to $210 million to support the $3.5 billion capital investment and the 2,500 new jobs, and a $36 million Jobs for Michigan Investment Fund loan to the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance to purchase, improve and convey the parcels for the project. The board also approved at 15-year MSF Renaissance Zone.

“It has been truly a team Michigan win here,” MEDC President and CEO Quentin Messer said. “We’re very grateful and look forward to a promising continued evolution and relationship between this iconic Michigan company, the mobility sector and the Marshall community.”

“The automotive industry is in a full-fledged transition to electric propulsion, the impacts of which are transformative. Projects like the one today demonstrate that Michigan continues to be the center of the North American automotive industry,” MEDC Executive Vice President and Chief Projects Officer Josh Hunt said in laying out the proposal behind the incentive. “In addition to the direct benefits this project will bring, it will also have a positive supply chain impact for key components of battery technologies in Michigan.”

Pay for the new jobs will range from $20 per hour and $50 per hour. Hunt said the project is expected to produce $29.7 billion in new personal income over the next 20 years.

“This project represents a once-in-a-generation economic opportunity,” Marshall City Manager Derek Perry said during the MSF meeting. “It will create economic opportunities while allowing us to preserve our unique local culture, character and way of life. This also will create opportunities for young people who are too often forced to leave our area or our state in search of economic opportunities. That’s important to us. We know that this kind of opportunity does not come along often and we cannot afford to lose it to other communities or other states. That’s why it’s critical that we do everything we can to make sure it happens in Marshall.”

Ford said building domestically would allow it to benefit from the federal Inflation Reduction Act, one aspect of which aimed to encourage domestic energy production with a focus on clean energy.

“Manufacturing these new batteries in America will bring us closer to battery independence,” Bill Ford said. “Right now, many automakers import most of their batteries from abroad. This is a slow, expensive process that makes us vulnerable to supply chain disruptions.”

The company was interested in building the plant in Virginia, but that state’s governor shot down the plan because of China-based battery collaborator CATL’s apparent ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

“There was no lack of competition for this project. Michigan competed against numerous states and countries to win this investments, in large part because of strong economic development tools…” Ford Economic Development Director Gabby Bruno told the MSF board. “These jobs and investments wouldn’t be possible without the support of state and local government.”

There has been opposition to the plants among Marshall residents, who are worried about its scale in comparison to the small town and the elimination of green space.

Apparently in recognition of that, Ford has promised that to reserve 245 acres on the south side of the battery park, along the Kalamazoo River, for a conservation easement.

“Marshall is a beautiful historic town and we don’t want to change that,” Bill Ford said. “This land along the Kalamazoo River will be preserved for generations to come. And the Ford Fund will also be contributing resources to help the community explore how to best enjoy this beautiful land.”

“The City of Marshall welcomes this exciting new partnership with Ford Motor Company, Marshall Mayor Jim Schwartz stated. “This investment in the local community will lead to an influx of new jobs to Marshall and economic development throughout the area. We are especially excited to support Ford’s conservation easement which will preserve Michigan’s natural beauty along the Kalamazoo River.”