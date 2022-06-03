NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – According to State Police, all troopers and sergeants in the Upper Peninsula, 8th District will begin using body worn cameras (BWC) next week.

Every member will go through a training session before using the camera system.

Below is an outline from Michigan State Police about how and when cameras are used:

MSP troopers are equipped with in-car cameras, but not body-worn cameras-until now. Much of their citizen interaction during a traffic stop is captured on either the video of the in-car camera or the audio, or both. Now it will include the body-worn cameras.

· MSP motor carrier officers, who are responsible for commercial vehicle enforcement, are equipped with body-worn cameras due to the long distance from their patrol vehicle to the cab of the semi-truck and because the in-car camera does not provide a view of the cab should something happen. Motor carrier officers also have citizen contact during vehicle safety inspections that are conducted away from their patrol vehicle, necessitating the need for body-worn cameras.

· MSP State Properties Security Officers, who are responsible for security in and around the Capitol, also have body-worn cameras because they conduct a considerable amount of foot patrol and have routine engagement with protest groups, and they do not have in-car cameras.

· The MSP recognizes the benefits that body-worn cameras provide in the areas of officer safety, documentation of traffic violations, reductions in frivolous lawsuits, as well as criminal, civil, and internal investigations.

· The MSP is also cognizant of the drawbacks of the technology, including the misconception that if the camera did not capture a certain detail of an incident, it simply did not happen. In addition, body-worn cameras only provide one perspective (most often a view from the officer’s chest) and do not always accurately portray what an officer is seeing during an incident.

· The audio capabilities of body worn cameras are a great asset in capturing victim and witness interviews. In addition to providing the ability to review interviews for content and context, they assist in capturing emotions such as fear and stress; emotions often lost in the relative calm of courtroom testimony.

· Police officers have unique access to the private lives of the citizens they serve, and the use of a body-worn camera can be viewed as an invasive and permanent record maintained by law enforcement. In addition, the presence of these recording devices may have a negative impact on cooperation from victims and witnesses. These drawbacks must be considered when officers are involved in situations that involve a reasonable right to privacy.

o In Michigan, body-worn camera footage is not exempt from the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Upon receiving a FOIA request, this footage requires extensive review for lawful redactions and requires staff to review video in its entirety for each officer involved.

· The costs associated with body-worn cameras are a large barrier to implementation. Financial considerations include initial cost of the devices, maintenance, data storage, and personnel costs to process and redact video and audio footage. This deployment was made possible by a $3.8 million ongoing general fund appropriation supported by the Governor and both houses of the legislature, as well as $2 million in grant funding from the Office of Justice Programs, Bureau of Justice Assistance (Fiscal Year 2021 Body-Worn Camera Policy and Implementation Program to Support Law Enforcement Agencies Grant). This ongoing funding ensures we can not only purchase the cameras for all members who may have enforcement contact with the public, but it will also us to maintain and support the program year-after-year.