State Police investigating homicide in Mt. Pleasant

The Michigan State Police Lansing Crime Lab processed the scene, and this

remains an active, ongoing investigation. The suspect has been identified as Isaiah Gary Gardenhire, also known as “Zeke”. Gardenhire is a black male, 40 years of age, 6’-1”, 180lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. There is an active homicide warrant for his arrest.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Gardenhire please contact 911 or Michtip line at 877-616-4677 or www.michtip.state.mi.us. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245), P3 mobile app or P3tips.com/488.