State police: Man with gun slain after confronting officers

CHESANING, Mich. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has been fatally shot as police were attempting to serve a warrant at a home in mid-Michigan.

Police said a preliminary investigation shows the man had a gun and confronted members of the state police Emergency Support Team about 6:20 a.m.

Thursday as they approached the house in Chesaning.

Shots were fired by officers and the man’s body was found inside the house, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southwest Saginaw. A woman who lives in the home was not hurt.

State police described the warrant being served as “high-risk.”

MLive.com reports that the Emergency Support Team was serving the warrant on behalf of the Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team.

