KALKASKA, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators in northern Michigan are asking people to keep an eye out for a missing cabin.

Yup, a cabin.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post are leading the investigation. The cabin is 12 by 28 feet. It was located on a county road in Cold Springs Township, about 25 miles east of Traverse City. The cabin has dark brown siding and a copper metal roof. It also has several windows with white trim and a small front porch.

Troopers believe the cabin was stolen sometime between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. The MSP news release did not indicate why the time frame for the theft is months before it was reported stolen.

Anyone who may have information about the theft is asked to contact the MSP Houghton Lake Post at 989.422.5101.