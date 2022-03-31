LANSING, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) Troopers traveled from the Upper Peninsula to Lansing as they prepare to launch the U.P. Teen Defensive Driving Program this Summer.

Troopers trained with some volunteer teen drivers on Wednesday morning to put their instructor

MSP announced the new program earlier in March. Sgt. Patrick Janisse from the Gladstone Post said that they are building off of the precision driving unit at the MSP Training Academy and are excited to bring this type of training back across the bridge.

“This program focuses on students who just got their driver’s license or have had at least a little bit of experience with driving. Ultimately, we’re taking them out of the real world and putting them in a static environment where they can actually improve upon their skills. If and when life happens, they have the ability to overcome and adapt. So at least with these training exercises we’ve been doing, they’re getting the skills that they need in order to be successful and defensive drivers,” said Sgt. Janisse.

MSP says the following areas will be covered in class and reinforced during practical exercises:

Defensive driving

Skid control

Serpentine

Controlled braking

Evasive maneuvering

Confined area maneuvering

Off road recovery (emergency)

When the program was announced, the community response filled up all of the available spots in the program. You are still able to register for the wait list. Sgt. Janisse said the training they will be able to provide will prepare young drivers for conditions beyond what they encounter in the U.P.

“The further north you go you have a lot more snow.” Sgt. Janisse continued., On the south end where I live and work, it’s a much more milder winter. So in terms of at least compared to Michigan, we’re one state. It really depends on where you go like for Gaylord, I mean you have a ton of lake effect snow moving through Gaylord. It just really depends at least where you’re at in Michigan. That affects the roads and weather drastically.”